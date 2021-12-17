Emeraude Toubia of “With Love” talks about “Breaking Barriers” with Latinx Rom-Com Series (Exclusive)

There have been many dysfunctional, hilarious, and admirable families on television, but none like the Diaz family.

Family knows no bounds, and that is the theme of With Love.

This multi-holiday rom-com series follows an eclectic family as they navigate the highs and lows of holiday love.

And, as Emeraude Toubia tells ET, With Love is “breaking barriers” in Latinx representation while maintaining cultural authenticity — and delivering laughs.

“I’m just so happy that With Love is really breaking barriers and showing this beautiful romantic comedy that revolves around general and timeless topics,” says the actress who plays Lily Diaz.

“And [creator and writer]Gloria [Calderón Kellett] pulled it off so beautifully…it’s just so exciting!”

Mark Indelicato, who plays Lily’s brother Jorge Diaz Jr., Constance Marie, who plays matriarch Beatriz, and Benito Martinez, who plays Jorge Diaz Sr., round out the Diaz family in the five-episode mini-series.

— on each of the following holidays: Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos.

There are overbearing and chismoso family members, as well as nosy tias and abuelos, among the relationship storylines.

“Aren’t we always judged based on who we’re dating?! That has to stop, right?” Toubia jokes about her family and previous relationships.

“Yes, I have an aunt who looks exactly like Gloria Calderón Kellett’s character Tia Gladys.

‘Stop touching my boyfriend! Stop doing this to him, stop asking for photos,’ I’m just telling them. They’re going to think we’re crazy.

They’re constantly inquisitive about what’s going on.

They are always eager to participate.

It’s chismoso! Clearly, it’s from a great place.

They only care about their family’s well-being.”

With a family as close as the Diaz’s, the holiday episodes add an extra layer of fun and stress to the characters’ lives.

“And then sometimes [your partner]has better relationships with your family, and you’re like, ‘[How am I] going to break up with them? They have a relationship with my family,'” she jokes.

The journey of Toubia’s character begins when she breaks up with her “ideal boyfriend” and sets out in search of true love.

“With Lily, I just feel like she’s like any other girl.”

