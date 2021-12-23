Emeraude Toubia Reveals the Secret to Her 10-Year Relationship with Prince Royce (Exclusive)

Emeraude Toubia (Exclusive) Reveals the Secret to Her and Prince Royce’s 10-Year Relationship

For Emeraude Toubia and Prince Royce, it’s the little things that count.

With Love’s star and the singer have been together for a decade and married for three years, making them one of Hollywood’s most popular couples.

While the two keep their relationship private, Toubia revealed the secret to their 10-year romance.

“I believe it is because we enjoy going on vacations whenever we can.

“Honesty, being able to talk about what you like and don’t like with your partner,” the actress told ET while promoting her new Prime Video show.

“Listen, listen to what they want, always expressing, ‘I feel this, you feel that,’ and listening to what they’re feeling and recognizing that it’s valid.”

Just because you don’t feel the same way doesn’t mean it isn’t true for them.

So you should try to understand where they’re coming from and just talk about it.

Let’s talk about it.”

The 32-year-old goes on to say that even after many years together, a couple should continue dating.

“Boyfriend and girlfriend should never stop being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Remember special occasions, small details, a handwritten letter, and flowers that appear out of nowhere,” she said.

“It appeals to the majority of women.”

That’s something I adore, and it’s something I believe has aided our relationship.”

They started dating in 2011 and married in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, in December 2018.

Their diverse backgrounds have also brought them closer over time.

Toubia is of Mexican and Lebanese ancestry, whereas Royce is Dominican.

The Shadowhunters actress expressed her love for cooking dishes from his parents’ homeland.

“More than anything, I learned how to cook his delicious Dominican cuisine,” she explained.

“I enjoy cooking mangia con tres golpes.

So I’ve learned a lot from each culture, and the rest of the world needs to recognize that [they’re] all different.”

Royce was most recently seen celebrating his lady at the premiere of With Love.

The five-episode miniseries follows Toubia as Lily Diaz as she and her family navigate the highs and lows of dating and relationships during each holiday of the year: Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Da.

