Emilio Estevez Joins Lauren Graham in Mighty Ducks Series for Disney+

Emilio Estevez is officially back with the Mighty Ducks, with a twist.

Disney+ previously announced Lauren Graham joined the Mighty Ducks comeback, though not in the way you might first expect. Now they’ve confirmed Estevez will reprise his role Coach Gordon Bombay in the series.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez said in a statement, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Estevez will also be an executive producer.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12 Disney+ announced that Graham will star in The Mighty Ducks, coming to the streaming service later this year, but as first reported in November, this is not quite the ragtag pee wee hockey team we all know and love from the 90s movies. This time the Mighty Ducks are, in fact, mighty.

“In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.”

The Ducks are the bad guys now, and Lorelai Gilmore is leading the charge against them.

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said in a statement. “For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

The original trilogy began in 1992 and starred Estevez, Joshua Jackson, and later Kenan Thompson. The third and last movie, D3: The Mighty Ducks, came out in 1996 and focused on coach Bombay (Estevez) training his protege Charlie (Jackson), and what we’re saying is that it seems like it would be really easy to get a cameo from Joshua Jackson and Kenan Thompson.

Graham is also starring in NBC’s new musical show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist with Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, and Peter Gallagher. She previously starred in Parenthood and Gilmore Girls.

Brady Noon, who plays Graham’s son in the series, starred in the movie Good Boys in 2019 and played Tommy Darmody, along with his twin brother Conner, on Boardwalk Empire.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premieres on Sunday, February 16 on NBC, and The Mighty Ducks goes into production later this month in Vancouver.

Originally published on Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2020, 11:54 a.m. PT.