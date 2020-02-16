Emilio Estevez will be returning to The Mighty Ducks in Disney+ reboot

One day after announcing Lauren Graham will be joining the highly anticipated spin-off of The Mighty Ducks, it has been confirmed Emilio Estevez will be reprising his iconic role as Coach Bombay.

The 57-year-old actor is already back on the ice and looked happy while filming in Canada as seen in photos Disney+ released on Twitter on Thursday.

In the newly released images, Estevez can be seen with a stick in his hand and helmet on with the rest of the team on skates.

Estevez will be credited as an executive producer on the comedy and be reunited with the franchise creator Steve Brill, according to THR.

‘Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in franchise,’ Estevez told the outlet.

‘Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform,’ he added.

The reboot of the hit film trilogy from the Nineties will star the 52-year-old Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star as Alex in a 10-episode series building a makeshift hockey team after her 12-year-old son (Brady Noon) is ‘unceremoniously cut from the Ducks,’ according to Variety.

The spin-off is set in present day Minnesota.

And it begins by showing how far the Ducks have come from their scrappy underdog days three decades ago.

As Alex and her son build their own makeshift team of misfits to challenge the legendary youth hockey team, the series shines a light on the ‘cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.’

The original Mighty Ducks was released in 1992 and starred Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, who must serve as a youth hockey coach as his community service after getting a DUI.

The wildly popularly franchise inspired the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks name and even helped launch the careers of Joshua Jackson, Kenan Thompson, and Jussie Smollett.

