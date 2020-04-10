Emilio Sánchez Mediavilla’s knockout

Spanish non-fiction tends to look at the Yankee chronicle with a mixture of respect and admiration, and with reason. Not only have they innovated with Truman Capote’s non-fiction novel, Gay Talese’s new journalism or journalistic writing that worships Hersey and his “Hiroshima”, but in the United States, even today, they maintain an industry capable of sustaining an expensive genre that does not always find large audiences.

The Polish School of Reporting is also viewed with envy: Kapuscinski’s shadow is long and when translations of the books arrive, his heirs, like Jacek Hugo-Bader, show that the legacy of the author of “The Empire” is in good hands . And there is also a certain feeling of inferiority with respect to the Latin American current. But, in this case, under the label of the Gabriel García Márquez Foundation for the New Ibero-American Journalism they are often imposed on us as essential authors who in no case are they.

The writers who have managed to cross the pond in recent years have followed a similar route: first a publisher has dared with an anthology of their best reports, instantly turning them into authorized voices to pontificate on a mistreated genre in the Spanish-speaking market and, when they have finally found a place in the Spanish media, they have immediately given themselves over to the “easy” and “cheap” terrain of opinion. It always comes down to looking good to be good.

That the Anagrama Chronicle Award has been established in memory of the Mexican Sergio González Rodríguez, in collaboration with the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and with a jury composed of Latin American authors, responds to this traditional dependence on the Garcia Marquiana school.

The good news is that the first winner is a Santander born in 79 who breaks with all this. His name is Emilio Sánchez Mediavilla, and he is not unknown in the Spanish literary scene. Along with Álvaro Llorca, in 2011 he embarked on an editorial adventure, Libros del K.O., with the idea of ​​betting exclusively on the journalistic chronicle. Behind the enormous success of Nacho Carretero and “Fariña” or the take-off of reporters like Ander Izagirre is the instinct of Sánchez Mediavilla. Arguably K.O. It is the Spanish equivalent of the Peruvian magazine “Label Negra”, by the admirable Julio Villanueva Chang.

Now it is he, in the first book to which he puts his signature, who is discovered as a reporter with fine writing and curious eyes. “A dacha in the Gulf” is the result of the two years he lived in Bahrain, where he traveled following his partner, and in it he meets the most basic requirement of journalism: to make an issue that the reader would never pay attention to interesting and accessible.

Based on his daily experience in such an alien country, without dressing in the brave reporter’s outfit and without any stylistic presumption, Sánchez Mediavilla unravels the interiors of a reality marked by three taboos: sex – women live in a condition of Obvious inferiority–, religion – «Islam comes from salam, which means peace, but also submission» – and politics: behind that country that is promoted in the great sporting events hides a ruthless regime with any type of criticism.

Sanchez Mediavilla dedicates the bulk of his pages to the harsh repression that quelled the protests inspired by the Arab Spring, with interviews with dissidents, some already installed in London or Berlin. Far from the mournful tone that is usually imposed in this type of book, in “A dacha in the Gulf” the denunciation of a country friendly for expatriates and extremely crude for minorities appears naturally, the consequence of a text structured with the good sense of a good editor and executed by a better writer. .