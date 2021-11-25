Emily Atack poses with a ring on THAT finger in the midst of Jack Grealish engagement rumors, but insists it’s not the case.

Emily Atack poses with a ring on THAT finger in the midst of Jack Grealish engagement rumors, but insists it isn’t the case.

After posing with a sparkler on her engagement finger, EMILY Atack left fans wondering if she had an announcement to make.

The 31-year-old shared some new photos from a day at the office, including one in which she flaunted her enormous yellow sparkler.

“Engaged?? @emilyatack,” one fan wrote in response to fans complimenting Emily’s casual outfit.

“No, it’s on my right hand,” Emily said quickly, clearing things up.

Emily’s engagement news comes after Sasha Attwood, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, sparked wedding rumors of her own after we revealed she had secret dates with him.

Sasha, 25, shared a video on Instagram this week showing her wearing a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger, prompting speculation that Manchester City midfielder Jack, 26, had proposed.

After putting his dates with Emily behind them, Sasha and Jack, who have been together for ten years, are now house hunting, according to The Sun.

Jack and Sasha are rumored to be looking at properties in Alderley Edge and Prestbury, two football-friendly areas.

“They are now looking in the Cheshire area for somewhere quieter and leafier,” a source said.

They’ve intensified their search in recent weeks and are eager to find a place they can call home.

“It’s great to live in a city with all the bars, shops, and restaurants right on your doorstep,” they say, “but they’re now looking for a house and a little more peace and quiet.”

Despite her dissatisfaction with the stories about Jack and Emily’s dates, a source told The Sun that Sasha is determined to work things out with him and look forward.

“They’ve had some heartfelt talks, but they’ve decided to turn over a new leaf together because they love each other and want to work on their relationship,” the source said.

