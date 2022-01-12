Emily Atack responds with a hilarious retort to a troll who called her a “fat munter.”

Emily Atack responds to a troll who referred to her as a “fat munter” with a hilarious retort.

EMILY Atack responded to a troll who called her a “fat munter” with a hilarious response.

When she sent a message on her Instastories, the 32-year-old gave as good as she got.

The actress from The Inbetweeners shared a comment from a fan, along with a pig emoji.

“It’s great to see the word ‘Munter’ making a comeback,” the star of The Inbetweeners wrote.

Emily has been on a roll with her comedic posts lately, proving she wasn’t depressed by the drama surrounding her and Jack Grealish.

She went out with friends this week and couldn’t help but share a cheeky Instagram story.

“It’s illegal for women to be on top during sex in Massachusetts,” actress Emily wrote on a sign as she let her hair down.

“You’ve arrived in London.”

Emily and a friend had dinner in a pub before heading to a livelier venue to dance, and she later joked on Instagram, “Oh good.

“Then it’ll be a quiet one.”

Emily was left heartbroken after footballer Jack, 26, refused to choose between her and his long-term onoff girlfriend Sasha Attwood, and forced her to make the decision for him, according to The Sun.

The couple, who have had at least two secret trysts since October, have been in regular contact since The Sun broke the news of their liaisons.

However, after a flurry of messages, Jack, 26, cut off contact with Emily, 31, prompting Emily to end all communication.

“By all accounts, Emily is really hurt, and feels incredibly bruised by the whole encounter,” a source close to Jack said.

“She’s maintained a respectful silence about their affair, but now Jack, who pretended to be single, has returned to Sasha.”

“One minute he was enamored with Emily, the next he was back with Sasha, acting as if Emily didn’t matter.”

“When their affair became public, it was clear that people were being hurt – and that things were about to get very messy.”

“Emily didn’t want any unnecessary drama, so she calmly walked away.”

“They might be friends again once the dust settles, but not for the foreseeable future.”