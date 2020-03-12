Emily Blunt Reveals the One Thing She’d Change About Her Wedding to John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for almost 10 years, but according to Emily, there’s one thing about their wedding that she wishes she could change.

On Wednesday, the A Quiet Place 2 star stopped by The Late Late Show and reminisced about her big day with host James Corden, admitting that she has some regrets about her bridal makeup.

“I got a bad a spray tan and I would probably change that,” Emily said. “I think—I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color.”

Curious to know the level of orange she was talking about, James asked Emily to elaborate more. She continued, “It was a do-it-yourself—why was I on a budget on my wedding day? Why? It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan—wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible.”

Switching gears, the Cats star wanted to know more about Emily’s early performing days and inquired more about the girl band she used to be in. Much to James’ surprise, the Devil Wears Prada star said, “No, [it was]an unofficial one. I mean, we were huge in my school…I think we were called Harmonious, or something. We were a close harmony a capella group. We’d sing, like, TLC ‘Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls.’ It brought the house down.”

During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Emily revealed that she was very close to becoming a pop star back in the day. Sitting down with host Jimmy Kimmel, she joked that she “could have been Britney [Spears]” but didn’t have the dancing skills to really make it.

“I don’t want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs,” she said. “Do you want to know the name of one of them? ‘Ring It Up.’ It will never see the light of day…They said, ‘I think you have a nice voice and I think that you could be a pop star.’ I said, ‘I can’t dance.’ They said, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll teach you.’ It didn’t work. I tried to learn.”

It wasn’t until she received some advice from a famous co-star that Emily realized that her pop star dreams weren’t for her.

“I was doing a play…my first job was with Judi Dench—yeah, the Dame—which was incredible and she was wonderful to me,” Emily recalled. “And I went to her for advice because I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn’t know was right for me—I didn’t think was right for me—and she was like, ‘Oh no, darling. You can’t do both. You can’t act and do that.’ She talked me out of it.”

Back on The Late Late Show, Emily and James put their friendship to the test with a round of Shock Therapy Quiz, where the duo were asked questions about each other by fellow guest Sam Heughan. If they answered incorrectly, the Into the Woods co-stars were given an electric shock.

Kicking things off with an easy one, Emily asked James to list the names of her and John’s daughters, which proved to be a difficult feat for the late night host. After receiving a shock, he asked The Jungle Cruise star to recall the town he grew up in, which also resulted in a shock.

See how well Emily and James really know each other in the hilarious video above!