Emily Estefan, Gloria Estefan’s daughter, claimed she was told that being gay would kill her grandmother.

Over three decades ago, Gloria Estefan paved the way in the music industry for hardworking Latinas.

Hundreds of talented young Latina artists, including her own daughter, Emily, have followed in her footsteps since then.

Emily Estefan spent the majority of her childhood in the shadows of her parents’ careers.

But in 2014, she made her public singing debut, followed by the release of her own debut single the following year.

In 2017, Estefan gave her first major performance at her mother’s alma mater, the University of Miami.

She clearly inherited her parents’ musical gene, as she can play the drums, guitar, and keyboard in a variety of styles.

That year, she released her album Take Whatever You Want.

Estefan joined Red Table Talk: The Estefans, a spin-off of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, as a co-host in 2020.

She sits across from her mother Gloria and cousin Lili Estefan, co-host of El Gordo y La Flaca, a popular Spanish-language entertainment news show.

In recent years, Emily Estefan has been open about her sexuality, and she’s been in a serious relationship with her partner since 2016.

She was never given the chance to tell her parents and family about her sexual orientation; instead, she was outed before she could.

In a 2021 interview on The Real, Estefan discussed how her family dealt with her sexuality.

“By the time I was ready to say, ‘Hey, I’m in love with this girl,’ they were like, ‘Oh, I already knew that.’ It was painful because you need to prepare for that experience,” she explained.

“It was painful and difficult, and my grandmother died, and I never got to tell her because people were afraid,” she continued.

“I know she was just trying to protect me, and now we understand it’s just a fierce love and protection for the people you love, but that was difficult for me to hear at the time.”

“I never told her, and she died,” she concluded.

“However, I am certain she was aware of it.”

