Emily, Gabriel, and Camille disappointed fans in Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris,’ and fans are concerned about Season 3.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in December.

22nd, 2021

Fans have already formed strong feelings about Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after watching the second season.

Find out what their fans thought of their relationship in season 2.

Furthermore, fans are upset with Camille’s (Camille Razat) portrayal and are concerned about the show’s future.

[SPOILER ALERT: There will be spoilers for Emily in Season 2 of Paris.]

Season 2 picks up where the first one left off.

For the first half of Season 2, Emily toy with the idea of being with Gabriel.

Emily’s goal shifts slightly when Camille discovers Emily and Gabriel sleeping together.

She begins to avoid Gabriel and hide her feelings for him.

She’s also trying to mend her friendship with Camille while working on getting him and Camille back together.

Many fans of Emily and Gabriel’s “will-they-won’t-they” storyline, which returns in season 2, are disappointed.

On Reddit, a fan wrote, “I can’t believe this show wants us to want Emily and Gabriel together.”

They believe Emily’s actions make her “impossible to root for,” describing her betrayal as “completely staggering.”

“I really want to like [Emily in Paris] because it has glamour and escapism,” they add, “but this premise just ruins it.”

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to stop watching this…”

While many fans despise Camille’s “villainization” in Season 2, others find Gabriel’s character to be uninteresting.

In a separate Reddit thread, a fan wonders, “Why did they make his character so boring?”

“What is his personality outside of being a chef?” they ask, noting that the character isn’t “particularly funny, caring, impulsive, troubled, passionate, expressive, or….anything.” This fan, like those who believe Emily and Gabriel don’t belong together, doesn’t think he is a great character for fans to love.

Others are dissatisfied with how Emily and Gabriel’s romance “villainized” Camille.

“No matter how hard they tried to make Camille the villain, I sympathized with her rather than Emily and found it impossible to root for the main character,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Emily in Paris Season 2 begins with Emily hating the idea of losing Camille as a friend, so she works to reunite Camille and Gabriel.

However, there are several…

