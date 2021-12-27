Emily Hampshire’s Best Set Advice Came From a Character, Not a Co-Star [Exclusive] on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Emily Hampshire is best known for her role as Stevie Budd on Dan Levy’s sitcom Schitt’s Creek, and we spoke with her over the phone in December 2021 about her latest project.

We took a nostalgic look back at the sitcom while we had her.

Hampshire revealed the best piece of set advice she received from a Schitt’s Creek character.

When we asked Hampshire what the most important piece of advice she took away from working on six seasons of Schitt’s Creek, she had an unusual response.

“Take a thousand naked pictures,” she joked.

Moira Rose discovers a naked photo of herself on the internet in the Schitt’s Creek episode “Moira’s Nudes.”

Moira tries to access the image in question with Stevie’s assistance.

Moira tells Stevie in the episode, “Allow me to offer you some advice,” and goes on to say, “Allow me to offer you some advice.”

“Right now, take a thousand naked pictures of yourself.”

‘Oh, I’m too creepy,’ or ‘Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies,’ you might be thinking right now, but trust me.

“Dear God, I was a beautiful thing,” you’ll say one day, looking at those photos with kinder eyes.

Hampshire mentioned the all-too-common experience of looking back on photos from one, five, or even ten years ago and thinking she looked better back then.

Hampshire has taken Moira Rose’s suggestion, albeit in jest.

She’s now encouraging fans to accept themselves as they are, much like the fictional Moira did for Stevie.

Although the advice Hampshire remembers came from a fictional Schitt’s Creek character, O’Hara had such a strong influence on the role that it felt like it was coming from her.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “I was given the freedom to rewrite my dialogue.”

“I’m proud to say that I wrote a speech for Moira when she was looking for nude photos of herself.”

People will see current photos of themselves and think, “Oh, I’m fat.”

‘Oh, I’m getting old.’

People who see pictures of themselves immediately are extremely judgmental, according to O’Hara, as Hampshire pointed out to Showbiz.

However, when we look back at photos, we’re often much nicer.

“Why can’t we be kind to ourselves right now?” O’Hara wondered, as Hampshire did.

Hampshire has a favorite Schitt’s Creek character because she is a fan of the show.

It’s the one she doesn’t play, ironically!

“My favorite is Annie — Alexis,” Hampshire admitted on…

