‘Emily in Paris’: A Ukrainian politician blasts Netflix for portraying stereotypes in Petra, a new character on the streaming service.

Emily in Paris is once again being chastised for portraying cultural stereotypes in her characters.

This time, viewers have noticed a new Ukrainian character named Petra in Emily in Paris Season 2.

The controversy has even reached the Ukrainian government, with Oleksandr Tkachenko, the country’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy, criticizing Netflix for the controversial character.

He, along with many other Ukrainian social media users, have called for a change in the future.

Emily in Paris follows Emily (Lily Collins), an American marketing professional who relocates to Paris for a year to work for a French marketing firm.

Many viewers chastised Emily’s disregard for French culture and “touristy” approach to the City of Lights when season 1 premiered in 2020.

Furthermore, the first few episodes depicted several French stereotypes, portraying the characters as sexist, lazy, and overly flirtatious.

Collins promised to do better, while creator Darren Star remained unapologetic about the situation.

Emily in Paris Season 2 will be about diversity and French culture, according to her.

“You should take advantage of any opportunity to be better, do better, and have more representation and inclusion,” Collins told Glamour.

“There were some conversations in which we took part.

And, while I don’t think I expected to be thrown into it [this way], I saw it as a chance to improve in season two.”

Emily in Paris Season 2 made another error in its attempt to show diversity.

Emily goes shopping with Petra (Daria Panchenko), a classmate she met in French class, in one scene.

Petra, on the other hand, dupes Emily into shoplifting from a high-end store.

Petra flees the store when Emily tries to return the items because she is afraid of being deported.

Many viewers of Emily in Paris have objected to the scene because it perpetuates the stereotype that Ukrainians are thieves.

Tkachenko told Mirror that the portrayal of Petra was “unacceptable.”

“During the 1990s and 2000s, Ukrainian men were primarily portrayed as gangsters.

This has evolved over time.

“Not in this case, however,” he explained.

“We have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman in Emily in Paris, which is unacceptable.”

It’s also an affront.

Is this how Ukrainians will be perceived in the rest of the world: as thieves who want everything for free and are afraid of deportation?