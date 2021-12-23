Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount is Your Next Internet Boyfriend.

Say hello to Lily Collins’ new on-screen love interest, Lucien Laviscount.

Get to know Emily in Paris’s newest breakout star in the video below.

I’m not sure who Gabriel is because the Emily in Paris love triangle is officially over!

Because, as much as we all adored Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), get ready to fall in love with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), the titular Emily’s (Lily Collins) new love interest in season two.

No, Alfie isn’t French…and, like Emily, he’s still learning the language.

In fact, Emily struck up a conversation with the British hunk during her French class, and the two ex-pats seem to have more sparks than the top of a crème brûlée.

Alfie, according to the official Netflix character description, is a “sarcastic and charming cynic” who works as a banker—exactly our type—and also “enjoys teasing Emily,” just like us viewers.

Is this an enemies to lovers rom com playing out in front of our eyes, mon dieu?

And if Alfie and Emily practice amour outside of class, maybe their French will improve!

Laviscount and co-star Collins hit it off right away off-screen.

Working with lead star and producer Collins was “kind of incredible,” Laviscount exclusively told E! News.

“She just opened her arms and said, ‘Lucien, welcome to the family.’ She’s a fantastic artist.”

She’s a one-of-a-kind lady.”

While playing Collins’ love interest is an “incredible responsibility,” Laviscount remains humble—and utterly swoon-worthy.

So, as we fantasize about his Netflix character Alfie, it’s only fair that we learn more about the real-life man behind the smoldering Netflix character.

That’s why Lucien Laviscount appears to be a recognizably familiar figure…

Fans of Katy Keene may recognize Laviscount as sexy bad boy Alexander Cabot, and he also played sexy frat boy Earl Grey in Scream Queens.

Yes, there is a sexy theme here.

Before landing film roles in Between Two Worlds and The Bye Bye Man, he appeared in British series Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Snatch, and Skins.

The Accent of Alfie Is Authentic

The actor, who is 29 years old, was born in…

