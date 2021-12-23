Emily in Paris, Netflix, review: The epitome of binge-watching – I adore it.

This is the best bad series on television. It’s obnoxious, poorly made, and full of plot holes.

Emily in Paris forces TV critics to ignore their gut instincts.

Isn’t life supposed to be too short to sit around and watch bad television if it’s so bad?

The Netflix comedy follows Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she is sent to Paris for a year to work at the luxury agency Savoir.

To the chagrin of many French viewers, she had to navigate a massive culture shock involving smoking, short work hours, and perceived sexism in the first ten episodes; this time, she’s more at ease with the French way of life.

Her personal life, however, is heading in the opposite direction after she falls in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the boyfriend of her best friend and client Camille (Camille Razat).

That’s about it in terms of plot: with a weekend in St Tropez and birthday parties on the street, the story lacks any emotional depth.

Emily in Paris is the epitome of trash television, the kind of show you’d forget existed if the first season hadn’t caused so much controversy – not least when it was nominated for a Golden Globe while Michaela Coel’s superior I May Destroy You was passed over.

It’s dull, slow-moving, has some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen, is riddled with errors and plot holes, and there’s far too much singing – Emily’s flatmate Mindy (Ashley Park) is a drag queenbusker who has to perform every half hour.

Despite this, I watched the entire thing with a big fromage grin on my face.

Darren Star (Sex and the City) promised that he’d learned from criticisms that the show romanticized American cultural imperialism, and he’s addressed it in some ways – there’s a lot more French spoken in season two, and Emily is far less critical of the Parisian outlook.

It wears its ignorance on its sleeve this time, giving the French characters room to put Emily in her place and remind her that America isn’t the only country on the planet.

Emily in Paris has evolved into a spoof of itself as she has become more self-aware.

Emily says that Savoir’s campaigns are funnier.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Emily in Paris, Netflix, review: The epitome of throwaway television – j’adore