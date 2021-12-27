Emily in Paris’ Production Designer Brought Paris’ “Fantasy” to Life

Emily in Paris’ Production Designer Brought “Fantasy” to Life in Paris

Production designer Anne Seibel discusses how she brought Emily’s Parisian world to life for season two of Emily in Paris in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Season two of Emily in Paris will make you fall even more in love with the City of Light, thanks to production designer Anne Seibel.

The Oscar-nominated art director revealed how she brought Emily’s Parisian world to life, including the American expat’s stunning walk-up apartment, in an exclusive interview with E! News. Seibel’s secret? Blending real-life exquisite exteriors with studio sets.

The interiors for Savoir, Emily’s apartment, and Gabriel’s restaurant, for example, are all built sets, but the Lily Collins–led comedy includes a lot of real Paris.

While the interior of Emily’s apartment was (wo)man-made for the show, Seibel confirmed that the famous spiral stairwell from season one is real and can be found in Paris.

Even if you came across it by accident, you might not recognize it.

“When we arrived, I exclaimed, ‘My god, they’d completely repainted the inside,'” she explained.

“I’m sure they profited from our presence.”

“I built the stairs,” Seibel says as his solution to the problem.

For the apartment to shoot in, I added more stairs.

It was enjoyable for me.” (We challenge you, eagle-eyed fans, to find any inconsistencies between the original and the convincing replica.)

“We shot, in my mind, what the Americans like as Paris,” Seibel said, laughing.

“Fantasy and romance, as well as fun and color.”

Seibel noted that she searched through the iconic city “like Sherlock Holmes” in the hopes of finding “unusual places” using the scripts as her source of inspiration. Ultimately, Seibel chose the Left Bank—best known for its jazz music, the Latin quarter, and historical sites—as the main setting for Emily’s life in the city of love.

Of course, Emily in Paris ventures beyond the Left Bank from time to time, as evidenced by this season’s trip to St.

St. Tropez.

Darren Star and Seibel wanted to portray classic St.

St. Tropez is known for its opulent beach clubs and Brigitte Bardot.

The stunning hotel where the show was filmed was apparently discovered “by coincidence,” and Seibel was overjoyed.

“It’s still a Riviera hotel,” says the narrator.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.