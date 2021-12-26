Emily in Paris Season 2 Outfits

Emily in Paris Season 2 Lookbook: Shop the Best Looks

Whether you’re on Team Alfie or Team Gabriel, we can all agree that fashion this season was on another level.

Who else skipped Christmas dinner to binge-watch Season 2 of Emily in Paris?

To avoid spoiling all of the juicy plot lines in the latest season of the Netflix show, let’s jump right to the most important part: the fashion! As expected, all of the characters, especially Emily and Mindy, wore next-level, runway-ready looks.

The stylish duo provided major wardrobe inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes, with jaw-dropping styles from Valentino and Balmain to affordable dresses from PrettyLittleThing.

We’ve rounded up a mix of exact looks and budget-friendly dupes from Season 2 below, so you can channel your inner Emily—whether you’re in St. Louis or not.

Whether you’re in St. Tropez or creating your own version of Savoir, we’ve got you covered.

Mindy wore this exact top and skirt combo in Season 2, and we’re obsessed! It’s not only on-trend, but it’s also super affordable.

In this season, Emily clarified a lot of things.

This pastel mini skirt is so cute and versatile, especially since one of them is made of tweed.

Are you planning on attending a haute couture fashion show soon, or perhaps a New Year’s Eve celebration or other fancy event?

This tulle dress is a must-have for whatever your schedule requires.

Have you seen Mindy in these ultra-chic pajamas with detachable feather trims?

Plus, they can be dressed up or down—they’re not just for bedtime!

Emily wore a similar bucket hat to this style in one episode, proving that the checkered print trend is here to stay.

Emily wore a similar version of this tank top to keep with the checker trend.

This neon green neckline trim is so much fun!

We can’t forget Emily’s iconic camera phone case, which you can get for yourself…

