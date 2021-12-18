Emily in Paris Stars React to Season One’s Betrayal and Fans’ Threesome Wishes

Emily in Paris’ Stars React to Season One’s Betrayal and Answer Fans’ Threesome Wishes

Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat discussed Gabriel’s betrayal in an exclusive interview with E! News.

They also discussed the fans’ desire for a three-person cast on the show.

Even though Emily in Paris is Netflix’s most popular comedy, there’s still plenty of drama to enjoy.

In fact, season two will begin with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) still reeling from her decision to sleep with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who had just split from Camille (Camille Razat), who had recently split from him.

While we understand Emily’s guilt, we can’t help but wonder if her affair with Gabriel was a mistake.

So we went straight to the source and asked Gabriel and Camille’s actors for their thoughts on the situation.

“We were on a break,” Bravo exclaimed first, referring to the famous Friends line.

Bravo, on the other hand, believes his character’s actions were inappropriate.

“You can’t jump into something else like this,” he explained, “even if technically he’s not with Camille anymore.”

I believe it is unethical.”

Nonetheless, Bravo understands Gabriel’s predicament, saying, “On the other hand, there’s so much passion and desire.”

When you’re in the midst of that much passion and love, who knows how much of your principles and values you can still hold onto.

“Sometimes all you want is to live, to feel alive.”

Razat, on the other hand, shared a similar sentiment, saying that attraction can be difficult to resist at times.

She explained, “That’s how life is.”

“If you’re in love with someone or have feelings for them, you’re going to do it even if you know it’s wrong.”

And that is what it means to be a human being.”

In Paris, Razat praised Emily for having a flawed leading lady and teased that Emily would try to correct the situation in season two.

Razat expressed her sympathy for Emily’s lack of candor regarding her feelings for Gabriel last season.

“I completely understand her reaction,” she went on to say.

“If I were in her shoes, I would be completely terrified.”

More than just morals and romance have been sparked by this love triangle.

Of course, we’re talking about Emily in Paris fans who want Emily, Camille, and Gabriel to form a trio.

“I’m physically dismantling the Netflix if the next season of Emily in Paris doesn’t give us the threesome we deserve,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

