Emily in Paris Stars Reveal Whether They’re on Gabriel’s or Alfie’s Side

Emily in Paris Stars Reveal Whether They’re on Gabriel’s or Alfie’s Team

In season two of Emily in Paris, we’re really torn between Emily and her romantic situation.

We hoped Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) would finally get together in the new season after sleeping together at the end of season one.

Instead, Emily chose to bury her feelings for Gabriel in order to spare Camille (Camille Razat), who had recently broken up with the French chef.

While we had mixed feelings about Emily’s decision at first, we were soon satisfied with the American expat’s single status because it allowed for the introduction of the oh-so-charming Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

British Alfie was the polar opposite of Gabriel, sarcastic, straightforward, and drama-free, and exactly what Emily needed this season.

However, as the season progressed, Emily found herself torn between two options: try long-distance with Alfie or try to work things out with Gabriel.

Unfortunately, Emily later discovered that Gabriel and Camille had reconnected, but we’ll get back to that later…

We’re debating whether Gabriel or Alfie would be a better match for Emily after seeing this love square.

As a result, we polled the actors who play Gabriel, Camille, and Alfie to see who they thought would be the best match for Emily—and their responses may surprise you.

“It’s hard for me to say who’s a better match because they are such different characters,” Bravo told E! News, taking a neutral stance.

Gabriel is a lost, hopeless romantic, and passionate young man.

Alfie, on the other hand, is a down-to-earth finance professional.

It’s a world apart.

I, like Emily, am unable to respond to this inquiry.”

Though Laviscount attempted to remain neutral in his response, his pro-Alfie sentiment soon became apparent.

He said, “I think Emily just needs someone to take her out of her bubble of working so hard.”

“I believe Alfie provides her with a wonderful opportunity to be free and open, to explore herself without having to worry about anyone else.”

With Alfie, she can simply be herself.

So who knows if Alfie is the right guy for her in the long run?”

Razat, on the other hand, took a firmer stance, declaring:

