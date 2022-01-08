Emily, Peter Andre’s wife, shares a rare photo of her 8-year-old daughter Millie on the beach.

PETER ANDRE’S wife Emily shared a rare photo of their 8-year-old daughter Millie on the beach for her birthday.

The NHS doctor shared a sweet photo of her eldest daughter doing cartwheels in the sand on Instagram.

Emily, 32, who is married to Pete, 48, of Mysterious Girl, gushed about how she “couldn’t believe” her first child was “all grown up.”

“Happy birthday, Millie! You are amazing, and I am so proud of you!”

“I still can’t believe I have an eight-year-old!” the proud mother wrote.

Millie was wearing shorts and a sweater in the photo, and she appeared to be enjoying the white-sand beaches on the family’s recent trip to Dubai.

The youngster, who has never been photographed on social media, kept her back to the camera, shielding her face from view.

It comes just days after Emily, Pete, and their children returned from a five-star luxury vacation in Dubai, during which they posed for photos together.

The singer revealed to fans that he was scrolling through his photos when he came across the adorable photo of himself, his wife, and their four-year-old twins Amelia and Theo.

Pete’s kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 14, were also present for the photo, which was taken in the Dubai Mall during the family’s New Year holiday to the UAE.

“Scrolled through photos from last week and found this,” Peter wrote on Instagram, where he has 1.7 million followers.

The giant fish tank at the Dubai Mall was a big hit with Millie and Theo.”

To ring in the year 2022, Peter and Emily flew to Dubai with Millie, seven, and Theo, five.

Pete’s eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, were also present.

The Andre family lived it up in a luxury villa on the Palm Jumeirah’s incredible Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

Pete even showed off their personal butler in an Instagram video, writing, “We love Steve.”

Thank you so much for making my family (especially my children) feel so special.”

The extravagant accommodation, which cost up to £2,400 per night, included a large private swimming pool.

Throughout the trip, the father-of-four shared some stunning photos of Princess and Junior, who resembled Jordan and Peter at times.

Meanwhile, Emily has spoken out about her parenting style with teenagers this week.

“I usually delegate discipline to Pete, and I often feel like a big sister,” she says.

