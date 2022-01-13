The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Emily Simpson claims she has the ability to ‘blow holes’ in Noella Bergener’s divorce case.

﻿Emily Simpson of the Real Housewives of Orange County claims she has the ability to ‘blow holes’ in Noella Bergener’s divorce case.

According to her legal opinion.

After getting an up-close look at Noella Bergener’s messy divorce, Emily Simpson weighed in.

“When I first met Noella, I was very much on her side and believing her because I had nothing to compare it to,” the 45-year-old attorney told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 12.

“He’s not on the show, he’s not giving his opinion, so all I have to go on is what she says.”

Of course, I want to help her and be her friend.”

Emily’s stance on the case has shifted as more allegations have surfaced.

“As an attorney, I jump all over that stuff now that all this stuff is coming out and he’s releasing statements and his attorneys are releasing statements,” she said.

“I read it all.

I’m paying attention to it.

It is deciphered by me.

I make timelines based on what she said and when she said it.

So, I’ll tell you something: I can blow holes in a lot of things.”

After one year of marriage, Noella Bergener filed for legal separation from James Bergener in California in August 2021, according to Us.

His lawyer told Us, however, that he filed for divorce in Puerto Rico in July 2021 and that the case was settled in December 2021.

In December 2021, the reality star accused James of abandoning their autistic son, but James refuted her claims.

Noella told Us on January 4 that she is “squatting in [her]10,000-square-foot mansion” because James cut off her finances during the legal battle.

In a statement, he retorted that the lease was up in November 2021, and that his attorney claimed that James “has paid substantial sums” to Noella since their divorce.

Meanwhile, Emily had a problem with her co-star’s living situation.

On Wednesday, she told Us, “Who calls their house a mansion? Let’s go there.”

“Like, what’s going on here? Does she have a moat? Is there a dragon?”

Second, the lease was up, according to the documents I read.

I’m not sure what they’re talking about.

