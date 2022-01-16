Emily Simpson of The Real Housewives of Orange County reveals how she lost weight and learned to ‘Embrace’ her body.

Emily Simpson of the Real Housewives of Orange County talks about how she lost weight and learned to ‘Embrace’ her body.

A positive frame of mind.

In her 40s, Emily Simpson became open about her weight-loss journey and acceptance of her body.

“I worked out with a personal trainer for about two years to try to get in really good shape and lose weight.

“Middle age and the whole hip thing, not being able to work out and not being able to move did not do me any favors at all,” the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 12.

“After that, I had a little surgery.”

I did have a lower facelift to restore my jawline.

I had my implants removed.

Now it’s just a matter of maintaining consistency and finding the time.”

Emily maintains her commitment while also taking care of herself.

“I’m going to be 46, and I’m still working out with my trainer several times a week.”

She stated, “I simply do the best I can.”

“It’s all about the balance.”

I mean, I still like to drink champagne, eat cupcakes, and go out to dinner, but I try to work out as much as I can to keep myself from being miserable.

I mean, I want to do all of those things, so I just try to keep it in check.”

As she grows older, the reality star has noticed a change in her body, but she is adjusting.

“I think you just have to accept where you are in life, and our bodies change,” she said.

“I’m aware that I’ve evolved.

My metabolism has shifted, and it’s just the way things are now.

I’m just a little bigger than I was in my twenties and thirties, and that’s fine.”

“I’m happy,” she added.

I’m in good shape.

My children are in good health.

My husband and I have a good relationship.

I wish my buttocks were a little smaller, but what can I do? I can’t have everything.”

Emily Simpson, who has a daughter Annabelle, 8, and twin sons Luke and Keller, 6, with her husband Shane Simpson, said she doesn’t let the number on the scale dictate her decisions.

“I don’t pay much attention to numbers,” she admitted to Us.

“I do pay attention to things like sizes and things like that, so.

