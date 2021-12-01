Emily Wickersham of ‘NCIS’ Shares Important Life News Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

Emily Wickersham of ‘NCIS’ Shares Major Life Update Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham is still making major life changes just months after leaving the show.

With just a month until her due date, the NCIS alum revealed to fans on social media on Tuesday that she has picked up shop and is settling down somewhere new, with Wickersham hilariously documenting “moving day.”

The actress revealed the big news in an Instagram post on Monday, where she was dressed for the cold and holding a banana peel up in a stairwell.

“Don’t slip on the banana peel,” she joked in the caption, explaining that it was “moving day” and that she was “8 months pregnant.”

Wickersham did not provide any additional information about the move, though she did tag actor James Badge Dale in the post.

Wickersham’s big move comes after she announced in late July that she and Dale were expecting their first child.

“My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” Dale captioned a poolside photo of herself with a visible baby bump, adding, “my mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” Dale has only shared a handful of other bumpdates since that announcement, though she did mark a new trimester in the pregnancy in a mid-September post, writing, “Happy Third Trimester baby!”

Wickersham was a fan favorite on NCIS, where she played Special Agent Ellie Bishop for over 170 episodes starting in 2013.

She eventually left the show in the Season 18 finale in May 2021, confirming her departure with a social media post that read, “Hangin this hat and jacket up.”

It’s been an amazing journey.

This cast and crew are nothing short of exceptional.

“This business is finicky and weird, and consistency is a rarity,” she continued, “and I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes.”

I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of a show where I was able to show up, act, laugh, and learn with amazing people.

“I’ll never forget that moment in time.”

As she waits for her…

