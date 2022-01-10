Emily’s Paris Future Has Been Revealed

Emily’s Probable Future in Paris

After leaving fans on a cliffhanger, Netflix announced that Emily in Paris has been renewed for two more seasons.

It’s time to get the Champére out!

“New year, new possibilities,” Netflix wrote in an Instagram video announcing the renewal of Emily in Paris for seasons three and four.

The excellent news comes just over a month after the fan favorite returned for its second season on December 1.

The show debuted in the Global Top 10 on Netflix and continues to be a hit with viewers, according to the streaming platform.

Most viewers have finished watching the show and are wondering what will happen to Emily (Lily Collins), who was offered a new job by Sylvie, played by the legendary Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

Emily told Sylvie at the end of the season that if she took the job at her new marketing firm, “you’d have to stay in Paris for longer than you planned,” leaving viewers wondering what would happen next.

“I don’t think they’re going to stop working together,” Philippine teased E! News.

But what does this mean for Emily and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? Or Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)? Emily is unpredictable, so who she chooses is anyone’s guess, and Lucien has already made his predictions.

He said, “I think Alfie gives her a great gateway to just be free and open and to explore herself for herself without having to worry about anyone else.”

“With Alfie, she’s free to be herself.”

So, who knows if Alfie is the long-term guy for her?”

Fans will have to wait until the third season to find out what Emily does.

Emily in Paris: Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix.

