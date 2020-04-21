Eminem Celebrates 12 Years of Sobriety

One day at a time, Eminemhas reached 12 years of sobriety.

The 15-time Grammy winner took to social media late Monday in honor of a special milestone—the anniversary of his sobriety. “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid,” he captioned a photo of his 12-year sobriety coin commemorating the occasion.

The coin features the words “unity,” “service” and “recovery” and has the reminder, “One day at a time” at the top of the pin.

The star has previously discussed his past addiction to prescription drugs, telling Rolling Stone in 2011, “I was taking so many pills that I wasn’t even taking them to get high anymore. I was taking them to feel normal. Not that I didn’t get high. I just had to take a ridiculous amount. I want to say in a day I could consume anywhere from 40 to 60 Valium. And Vicodin… maybe 20, 30? I don’t know. I was taking a lot of s–t.”

After a failed rehab stint, a 2007 overdose and a relapse shortly after, Eminem sought the help of a rehab counselor and committed to sobriety in 2008.

In 2018, he reached a decade of sobriety.

“The thing sobriety has taught me the most,” he told GQ in 2011, “is the way I’m wired—why my thought process is so different…I’ve realized that the way I am helps with the music. Sporadic thoughts will pop into my head and I’ll have to go write something down, and the next thing you know I’ve written a whole song in an hour. But sometimes it sucks, and I wish I was wired like a regular person and could go have a f–kin’ drink. But that’s the biggest thing about addiction: When you realize that you cannot—for f–k’s sake, you can not—f–k around with nothing ever again. I never understood when people would say it’s a disease. Like, ‘Stop it, d–khead. It’s not a disease!’ But I finally realized, F–k, man—it really is.”