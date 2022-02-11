Eminem Discusses His Nervousness for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Eminem Discusses His Nervousness Ahead of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Eminem is getting nervous about the upcoming game!

On SiriusXM’sSway in the Morning on Shade 45, the veteran rapper spoke with Sway Colloway about his upcoming Super Bowl LVI halftime performance and who he is rooting for in the big game.

“I’m telling you, it’s nerve-wracking.

Eminem described the situation as “f**king nerve-wracking.”

“To me, nothing is more permanent than live television, so if you f**k up, your f**k up will be there forever.”

Dr. Dre and Eminem are both performing.

The halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige.

He wouldn’t say much about what’s sure to be an epic performance, but he did tell Sway that Dr.

Dre’s plan for their big show.

“I was trying to imagine what Dre. might do when the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘OK, this might be actually serious,'” the “Lose Yourself” rapper explained.

“I was thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s dope that we’re all going to rap together,’ and things like that, but I didn’t expect the production to be this good.”

Eminem gushed about his Super Bowl co-stars, particularly Kendrick Lamar, whom he described as a “top tier” lyricist.

“Kendrick is in the top tier of lyricists, not just this generation, but all time,” Eminem said.

When it comes to football, Eminem is supporting his hometown team, the Los Angeles Rams, and their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who previously played for the rapper’s hometown team, the Detroit Lions.

“For starters, we feel like Matt Stafford is the only way we’re going to get to a Super Bowl,” he explained.

“It’s a dream scenario in which I can root for a team I like because of Matt Stafford and the Detroit connection, but the stars are aligned.”

And I’ll tell you why: Al Michaels is hosting the game, and I’m a huge fan of his.”

Super Bowl LVI will be held on Sunday, February 6th.

Sunday, February 6th.

SoFi Stadium is hosting a PT event.

