Eminem was expected to take a knee during the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, according to reports.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson.Paak.

Because of its production and nostalgia, the show was well received by music fans and viewers.

Eminem kneeled on stage during the performance, seemingly in reference to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest.

While initial reports claimed that Eminem planned to kneel during his performance in protest of the NFL, a new report claims that the NFL was aware of his plans.

At the end of the Super Bowl halftime show, Eminem performed his hit song “Lose Yourself.”

The song was first released in 2002 as part of the soundtrack for the film 8 Mile.

Anderson.Paak was on stage playing drums while Eminem was performing.

As the song transitioned to Dr. Dre, Eminem kneeled on stage at the end of his set.

Dre performs Tupac’s “I Ain’t Afraid of Cha.”

When he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling in protest.

In order to protest police brutality and systemic racism, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.

According to reports, Eminem kneeled against the NFL’s wishes during the show. However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarhy told me that report is false.

This week, the NFL watched every rehearsal, and that element was included.

The NFL turned down Eminem’s request to kneel during the halftime show, according to Eriq Gardner of Puck News.

“I have a Super Bowl special for @PuckNews, as I can reveal the NFL and Dr.

“The league also nixed a plan by Eminem to kneel, Colin Kaepernick-style,” Gardner wrote on Twitter, citing a lyric from a signature hit about how he’still not loving police.”

Eminem appeared to be defying the NFL by kneeling, according to initial reports.

However, Mike Freeman of USA Today reported after the halftime show that the NFL had approved Eminem’s choice.

"The part of the show where Eminem kneeled? According to the report, it was against the NFL's wishes.However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarhy told me that report was false.

Every rehearsal this week was watched by the NFL, and…

