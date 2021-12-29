Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan is dating Christine Quinn’s ex-boyfriend Peter Cornell, according to her…

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan is reportedly dating Christine Quinn’s ex-boyfriend Peter Cornell…

The feud between Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn over ex Peter reached new heights in season four of Selling Sunset, and it has continued long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan wants the world to know that her relationship with Peter Cornell is over.

Season four of the Netflix hit series saw Emma and Christine Quinn’s drama over their mutual ex and fellow Oppenheim Group member, Peter, up close and personal.

Peter, the director of the brokerage firm’s sports and entertainment division—who remained unnamed throughout the season—came up casually throughout the show after Christine claimed that he’d dated both women at the same time.

Now fast forward to the present, when rumors abound that Emma and Peter are rekindling their relationship, which Emma flatly denies.

Emma said in December, “That is completely false.”

“What’s even funnier is that the person attempting to turn that story into a story is you-know-who.

It’s absurd.

To tell you the truth, it’s completely ridiculous.”

Even though the three’s romance drama ended several years ago and everyone has moved on since then—Christine gave birth to her first child with husband Christian Richard in May—it’s clear that the rehashing isn’t over.

Emma also alluded to a recent photo of herself and her ex taken while out with friends that has made its way to social media during the podcast, claiming that she knows exactly how it got there.

Emma described her relationship with Peter as “a friendship.”

“In the business world, we collaborate.”

She claimed that “Christine took a group photo of me and my ex.”

Christine took a picture of me, my ex, his [friend], and another of our girlfriends in a group setting and distributed it to others.

E! News has contacted Christine’s representatives for comment.

“I mean, she was there with her husband,” Emma explained about the outing.

“We saw her there…I mean, something’s wrong if you’re photographing your ex while with your husband…”

