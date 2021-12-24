Emma Hernan of Selling Sunset reveals that her ex-boyfriend Peter Cornell began ‘laughing’ when Christine Quinn claimed they were engaged.

When Christine Quinn claimed they were engaged, ex Peter Cornell began ‘laughing,’ according to Emma Hernan of Selling Sunset.

I’m not participating in the story.

Fans may be curious about Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn’s mutual ex, Peter Cornell, but the Selling Sunset newcomer revealed that he would prefer “not to be mentioned” at all.

“He knew it was going to come up.

But not to the extent that it did.

Hernan, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 23, while promoting the Netflix series, “He kind of heard rumblings of what was going on as we were filming, like, stuff that was mentioned, and he was just eye-rolling.”

Quinn, 33, was quick to bring up their complicated history when Emma Leigh and Co. founder joined the series.

Despite the fact that the Texas native claimed to be engaged to the same man who abandoned her in Hernan, the business owner claims this is not the case.

“He made it clear that they were never engaged,” she said.

Everyone knows he was laughing when it was brought up.

Cornell, 45, “doesn’t want anything to do” with the show, even though he has considered “potentially” addressing the situation, according to Hernan.

Quinn revealed that she broke up with her ex-boyfriend after he was allegedly caught “red-handed” with one of her coworkers during Season 4.

“I found out about [Christine] the day that I met her,” Hernan claimed, adding, “I found out about [Christine] the day that I met her.”

It didn’t make me happy.

I was leaving the gym with my boyfriend when she pulled up with her friend and exclaimed, ‘Who the f–k is this?’ and screamed, ‘This is my boyfriend.'”

Mary Fitzgerald pointed out that she never heard that detail during her friendship with Quinn after the author of How to Be a Boss Bitch claimed that she was planning to marry her ex.

Us exclusively confirmed that Cornell was the mutual ex in question shortly after the season premiered on Netflix, and that he still works at Oppenheim Group.

Despite the fact that Hernan and Cornell ended their engagement in 2017, the plant-based empanada company owner isn’t sure what the future holds for them.

“We decided to do it.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Reveals Ex Peter Cornell Started ‘Laughing’ When Christine Quinn Claimed They Were Engaged