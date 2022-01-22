Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits one year after welcoming their baby.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits about a year after welcoming their first child together.

Continue reading to learn more about the couple’s split.

E! News has confirmed that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have split up.

“They are still co-parenting and involved in each other’s lives because of their son,” an insider exclusively tells E! News.

Their split comes less than a year after they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rhodes, in December 2020.

Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 37, have kept their relationship a closely guarded secret since they first sparked dating rumors in March 2019, just a month after Roberts ended her second engagement to her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, whom she began dating in 2012.

Hedlund and Roberts had “gone on a few casual dates” and were “exploring a relationship,” according to a separate insider at the time, but they weren’t “anything serious yet.”

In May 2019, Roberts told Cosmopolitan about her dating life, saying, “I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended.”

“It’s difficult enough to be alone with someone, let alone in front of an audience.”

However, just five months later, in August 2019, the stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were seen laughing and holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles.

Nonetheless, it appears that the New Year has brought new challenges.

Hedlund was arrested for DUI in January 2020, and a judge ordered him to seek counseling.

The couple was “doing well” after his arrest, according to a third source, and his DUI “wasn’t something that actually threatened a split between them.”

“Emma is committed when she’s with someone, and they’re both aware that it will take work,” the third source added.

Roberts and Hedlund were not the ones to reveal that they were expecting their first child together a few months later.

Kelly Cunningham, Roberts’ mother, was the one who accidentally announced her daughter’s pregnancy on Instagram, saying she was “very excited.”

In August 2020, Roberts confirmed the news by posting photos of herself and Hedlund together on Instagram and revealing the baby’s gender, captioning the post,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy