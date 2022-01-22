Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly ended their ‘Rocky’ relationship, according to a source.

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund have called it quits after almost three years of dating, according to ET.

The 30-year-old actress and 37-year-old actor have broken up, according to ET, and “they are not living together,” as well as “not romantically together.”

“Their relationship has been rocky for a long time,” the insider says, “and the situation is really sad right now.”

Roberts and Hedlund “grew apart when Garrett was away working,” according to the source, but “they are still coparenting, and they are still doing things as a family.” ET has reached out for comment.

Roberts and Hedlund celebrated their son Rhodes’ first birthday with a rodeo-themed party almost a month ago.

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in March of this year.

In December 2020, Rhodes will arrive.

“Emma adores being a mom and is fiercely protective of Rhodes,” the source continued.

“[Rhodes] is her entire world, and it has centered her.”

She is grateful for the support she receives from her family and friends.”

Hedlund opened up about fatherhood in an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith nearly a year ago.

Hedlund exclaimed at the time, “Every day is a blessing,” and “He’s an angel.”

Before describing the early days of being a family of three, Hedlund added that he and Roberts are adjusting to parenthood “fantastically.”

“This is what I like to call the precious delirium,” he said, adding, “Everyone says, ‘Appreciate it.'”

Soak it all in.

It goes by so quickly,’ so I’m really trying to savor it.”

Hedlum, who recently joined Instagram and announced a new single called “The Road,” revealed how Tim McGraw became Rhodes’ godfather back in February 2021 on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

McGraw is someone Hedlund admires and respects, not only as an incredible father and husband, but also as an incredible musician and actor.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him.”

“We laugh about it because it’s been over 17 years since we played father and son in Friday Night Lights together.”

So I got to see him as a father for the first time in that film.

