Emma Roberts’ due date is unknown.

Emma Roberts gave birth on what date?

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund have welcomed a baby boy named Rhodes into their family.

According to TMZ, the actress gave birth on December 27, 2020, and on January 13, 2021, she posted the first photo of her newborn son on social media.

Emma, 30, and Garrett, 37, welcomed a son into their family after dating for a year.

The 30-year-old first revealed she was expecting in August 2020, when she posted a long white dress on Instagram to show off her growing tummy.

The first photo showed the Scream Queens actress alone in a window seat, her hands tucked beneath her baby bump as she gazed out into the distance.

Emma was joined by Garrett in the next two photos, and she captioned the post, “Me…and my two favorite guys.”

Sources close to the famous stars told Us Weekly that the couple is “getting more and more excited” to become parents just two months after their happy news was announced.

“Garrett is really excited to become a father and feels like this is something he needed,” an insider told the outlet.

“He’s ready to take on all of the daddy responsibilities, and Emma’s pregnancy has forced him to step up his game.”

That, he believes, is a good thing.”

On Wednesday, the actress shared the first ever photo of baby Rhodes’ backside, writing, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right.”

Rhodes Robert Hedlund is our bright light.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in March 2019, when paparazzi spotted them walking in Los Angeles’ Silverlake neighborhood.

According to People, who broke the news on January 21, 2022, they broke up in late 2021.

When rumors of Emma’s pregnancy first surfaced in the summer, the two were seen arriving at LAX together, with the actress dressed in baggy clothing and hiding behind an over-sized cardigan.

They had been friends for years prior to dating.

In 2012, Hedlund was dating Kirsten Dunst, but the relationship ended after four years.

According to multiple sources, the couple called it quits “a few weeks ago” on January 21, 2022.

“It’s sad, and they’re doing their best to co-parent,” an insider told the outlet.

It’s been difficult.”

Emma began dating Evan Peters, her American Horror Story co-star, in 2012 after meeting on the set of “Adult World.”

They had previously been engaged.

The couple’s relationship, however, took a turn for the worse when the actress was arrested in 2013 after cops were called to a domestic incident…

