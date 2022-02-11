Emma Roberts Reflects on Her 31st Birthday After Her Breakup With Garrett Hedlund: “Grateful and Loved”

Emma Roberts on her 31st birthday after her breakup with Garrett Hedlund: ‘Grateful and Loved’

Keeping a positive mindset.

Emma Roberts reflected on the good in her life as she rang in her 31st birthday, weeks after splitting from ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The American Horror Story star posted a photo of herself standing on rocks in a stream surrounded by trees, wearing an orange one-piece bathing suit.

On Thursday, February 10, she captioned the photo on Instagram, saying, “Thank you for the birthday wishes.”

“Thankful and loved! (hashtag)31.”

The mom of one was then showered with celebrity tributes.

Nicole Richie wrote on the post, “I love you so much.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrote: “Happy happy.”

Roberts also retweeted Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, and Aly and AJ’s well wishes.

The former Nickelodeon star has had a tumultuous few weeks, but she appears to be in good spirits. She and Hedlund, 37, have a 13-month-old son named Rhodes.

Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee on January 23, just a day after Us Weekly confirmed their breakup.

After posting a (dollar)2,100 bond for the misdemeanor, the Country Strong singer was released the next day.

Roberts posted an Instagram photo on January 27, a few days after her most recent arrest, reflecting on her new beginning while in Costa Rica.

The We’re the Millers star wrote, “The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place.”

Roberts spoke about her current happiness in a Tatler interview published on January 28.

“I’m at a point where I can say, ‘I may not have gotten it all right, but I like who I am more than I have ever liked,” she said.

“… I’m in love with where I’m standing right now.”

She is now focusing on her role as a working mother.

The Aquamarine star will soon be seen in Abandoned, a thriller about a new mother dealing with postpartum psychosis.

While her pregnancy was unexpected — a source told Us in June 2020 that Roberts and Hedlund were “surprised, shocked, and happy at the same time, and so are their families” — she has excelled in her role as a mother.

The New York native is known for posting adorable Instagram photos of herself smiling and cuddling with her child.

