Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary make a rare appearance together.

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are not only romantic partners, but they are also co-producers on a new film.

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary working side by side? Sounds like an Easy A to us.

The couple made a virtual appearance together in honor of Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut film, When You Finish Saving the World, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival for the first time.

“As an actor, you usually just go with whatever comes your way and you’re at the mercy of the process,” Emma, who co-founded Fruit Tree Productions with Dave in August 2020, explained during the Jan.

“We don’t want to say we just want to make stuff because that sounds cliched.”

We thought it would be amazing to support these people in a more meaningful way than just being a cog because we have these longstanding relationships.”

Emma and Jesse have a long-standing working relationship, having previously collaborated on the Zombieland films in 2009 and 2019.

“It was an incredibly personal story to him that felt like something none of us had seen before,” the new mother said of her motivation for supporting her former co-star’s film about a mother-son relationship.

That pretty much checks every box for anything we could be a part of.”

Despite being together since 2017, Emma and Dave have kept their relationship private, marrying in 2020 and welcoming their first child in March 2021.

However, as Emma pointed out, Jesse jumped on board as a team for their most recent project without hesitation.

Emma described him as “the most curious person I’ve ever met.”

“He looks at everyone and asks a lot of questions.”

He has a lot of sympathy for him.

I knew that from working with him on stage, so it was a no-brainer that we’d try to collaborate on something.”

