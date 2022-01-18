Emma Stone’s Reaction to Andrew Garfield Lying About His Spider-Man Comeback

Emma Stone’s Reaction to Andrew Garfield’s Lie About His Spider-Man Comeback

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Andrew Garfield told Emma Stone when she texted him about returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Find out what happened after she saw the film.

Emma Stone’s Spidey senses were tingling when she saw Andrew Garfield.

The actor recently admitted to lying to his former co-star about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield and Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire teamed up with current Peter Parker Tom Holland in the 2021 film, as fans may know.

However, the stars remained tight-lipped about their surprise cameos in the run-up to the film’s release.

Garfield wouldn’t even tell Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man movies.

On Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confusedpodcast, Garfield, who dated Stone for four years, recalled, “Emma kept on texting me.”

“She asked if I was in the new Spider-Man movie, and I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

“She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me!'” Garfield continued, laughing as he told Horowitz that he kept the gag going until the film’s release.

So, when the film was released in December, how did Stone react to Garfield’s lie? “She saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk,'” he told Horowitz.

Despite the fact that they’ve both moved on romantically, Stone, 33, and Garfield, 38, appear to be still friends after their 2015 breakup.

“There is definitely still love for each other,” a source told E! News at the time.

They are still close and get along well.”

That sentiment has remained consistent over time.

Garfield named Stone as the one actor or actress he’d take on a desert island with him in a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He told the news outlet, “She’s fine.”

“She has permission to visit.”

Stone described Garfield as “someone I still love very much” in an interview with Vogue the following year.

The Boom! actor couldn’t help but gush to Variety about his time on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man films, describing it as “beautiful.”

In theaters now is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

