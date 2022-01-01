Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s ‘Sparks’: Everything the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has to Say

Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s ‘Sparks’: What the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has to Say

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are now BFFs, but there was potential for more during their Harry Potter days.

When they were filming the early Potter films, the first of which, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, premiered in 2001, the Beauty and the Beast star admitted in 2011 that she carried a childhood torch for her costar.

Watson portrayed Hermione Granger, the smartest witch in her class and Harry’s best friend (Daniel Radcliffe), while Felton portrayed Draco Malfoy, Harry’s biggest non-Voldemort foe.

Add in the fact that Hermione and Draco belonged to the rival houses of Gryffindor and Slytherin, and you’ve got yourself a classic forbidden love story.

“I had a huge crush on Tom Felton for the first two movies.”

Watson told Seventeen, “He was my first crush.”

“He is completely aware of the situation.

We joked about it, and we still do.

It’s great that we’ve become such good friends.”

If the two hadn’t kept having mini Hogwarts reunions and saying such darn cute things about their friendship, that quote might have been the end of it.

“Beautiful Emma.”

“Actually, we see each other quite a bit,” the Flash alum told Us Weekly in 2018.

“We just don’t post pictures about it all the time.”

Everyone enjoys the reunion.

We reunite on a regular basis; we just don’t always post about it on Instagram.”

Harry Potter fans, on the other hand, go absolutely crazy when they post their reunions on Instagram.

Felton shared a photo of himself with Watson and Matthew Lewis (a.k.a.

More than 1.4 million people liked Neville Longbottom’s Instagram post.

“School mates,” he captioned the photo, which drew a lot of likes and comments, including “My heart is full of joy.”

The fact that Felton had his eye on Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, during filming added to Watson’s confusion.

He told the Evening Standard in 2011 that she was “completely unique, an English rose with a crazy twist.”

“She dresses in vintage French clothing and has a cheeky demeanor.

Off set, she’s all hugs and kisses, but once the camera starts rolling, she transforms into a complete psycho.

It’s awe-inspiring to watch.”

While there is an allure.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Everything the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s ‘Sparks’