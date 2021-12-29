Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s Sweetest Harry Potter Friendship Moments Over the Years

﻿Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s Sweetest Friendship Moments Over the Years in Harry Potter

Although Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s characters in Harry Potter didn’t always get along, the two actors have developed an adorable friendship off-screen over the years.

Watson and Felton first met as antagonists in the Harry Potter film series, which was based on JK Rowling’s critically acclaimed books.

Hermione Granger, a smart Gryffindor student who helped best friend Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) take down Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), was played by the actress.

Meanwhile, Felton portrayed Draco Malfoy, a Slytherin rival who also ended up on the losing side of the fight.

Watson revealed that she had more than friendly feelings for her costar almost a decade after the twosome worked on the introduction to the wizarding world in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“I had a really bad crush on Tom Felton between the ages of 10 and 12, to the point where I’d go to work in the morning and look down the numbers on the call sheet to see if he was going to be in,” the Beauty and the Beast star told Jonathan Ross in 2009.

“We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and had a skateboard — and that was pretty much it.”

“He totally knew and the thing is that he’d tell everyone, ‘I see her in a younger, sisterly way,’ and it just broke my heart,” the Bling Ring actress said of Felton’s knowledge of her feelings.

“It does still.”

Because of how long they’ve known each other, the Apparition star described his relationship with Watson as “something.”

“For a long time, we’ve been very close.”

She is one of my favorite people.

She’s fantastic, in my opinion.

In June 2021, he told Entertainment Tonight, “Hopefully she returns the compliment.”

“When I spoke with Emma a few days ago, it was immediately about ‘Oh, wow, the kitchen sink’s been plugged,’ or some other nonsense like my dog refusing to eat a certain type of food.’

In terms of the romantic aspect, I believe it is more of a SlytherinGryffindor thing than a Tom thing.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Harry Potter’s Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s Sweetest Friendship Moments Over the Years