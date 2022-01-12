Emma Watson claims Tom Felton ‘gave the game away’ by hosting an early ‘Harry Potter’ reunion.

According to Emma Watson, Tom Felton “gave the game away” by hosting an early “Harry Potter” reunion.

Emma Watson was well prepared when she learned about HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special.

And she credits co-star Tom Felton, who brought the cast back together a year ago, for that preparation.

Several cast members from the Harry Potter franchise, including Watson, Felton, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint, were reunited for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special.

The actors gathered on the original movie sets to talk about the eight Harry Potter films they spent over a decade making.

Fans were ecstatic when the special was announced in November 2021.

Watson, however, said in a recent Vogue feature that she knew it was coming because of Felton’s reunion the year before.

“By hosting a ’19-year reunion,’ Tom gave away the game,” the actor said.

“So, with a fair amount of lead-up, the twentieth anniversary was definitely on my mind.”

Felton held a virtual reunion in November 2020, which he live-streamed from his home.

The “19 Years Later House Party,” which included Radcliffe, Grint, and several other cast members, was dubbed the “19 Years Later House Party.”

Felton’s appearance served as a warm-up for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Special.

Watson said she became emotional when she finally sat down with her co-stars Radcliffe and Grint on the set of the film to which she devoted 10 years of her life.

Memories of the past were shared.

New memories were created.

“Having such an intimate moment so closely watched was both emotional and intense,” she told Vogue.

“I was mostly just relieved to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and witness how differently – and similarly – we had processed things.”

I like how we remembered things in different ways.”

Watson remembered the scene in the special where Grint realized how special their relationship is.

“We’re related.”

He tells her, “We’ll always be.”

“It’s a strong connection,” says the narrator.

We’ll be in each other’s lives forever.”

Watson burst into tears at that point.

And she speculated that it was because she is aware of Grint’s emotional privacy.

She said, “That was the most emotional moment for me.”

“Rupert is sincere when he says something.

I was astounded by how vulnerable she was…

Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/b0b6EQWoO9 — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 20, 2021