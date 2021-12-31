Emma Watson Explains the ‘Key Difference’ Between Herself and Her Castmates in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson Discusses the “Key Difference” Between Herself and Her Castmates in “Harry Potter.”

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint appear to have hit the jackpot.

When they were cast as the golden trio in the Harry Potter films, their lives were transformed overnight.

They nabbed the three biggest roles in the blockbuster films after beating out thousands of other kids.

The actors who played Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and Rupert Grint would become multimillionaires and household names if they played them.

Throughout the decade in which they filmed the Harry Potter films, Grint, Radcliffe, and Watson shared a lot of similar experiences.

Working from a young age provided them with an early sense of independence.

Watson, on the other hand, appeared to have even more leeway than her co-stars.

Unlike Radcliffe and Grint, the Bling Ring actor was not under the supervision of his parents while filming.

Watson told GQ about the start of her Harry Potter journey, “I left home when I was 10 years old.”

“We went away for two months and traveled all over England, including Newcastle and Durham, as well as Scotland.”

“I was away from home; I was traveling.”

I was not accompanied by my parents.

That, I believe, was a significant difference between myself and Dan and Rupert.

I didn’t have my parents or any other family members with me.”

But, according to the Noah actor, Watson’s parents had their own careers to focus on, so they didn’t accompany her during her Harry Potter filming or promotion.

“Both of my parents worked full-time and didn’t want to do it,” Watson explained.

“They’re both very driven in their careers, and because [they’re] divorced, my mother would not have been there for my brother if she had gone on the trip with me.”

It wasn’t even close to being feasible.”

Watson had even more freedom than her Harry Potter castmates because she didn’t have a parental guardian.

Surprisingly, her newfound freedom made her even more cautious in her decisions.

It made her more dependable rather than rebellious.

Watson explained, “This is a long-winded way of saying that I was responsible for myself, and being responsible for myself, I knew I was my own backstop.”

“I believe I was scared.”

Watson could have easily gone down the wrong path if he’d had so much freedom at such a young age….

