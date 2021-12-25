Emma Watson Has Revealed the Worst Thing Ever Said in the Press About Her

Emma Watson Revealed the Worst Thing Ever Said in the Media About Her

Emma Watson is no stranger to the spotlight.

The press descended on her when she was 9 years old, and they haven’t let up in the 22 years since.

The Noah actor has appeared in a number of tabloids over the course of her career.

In addition, many news stories have embellished the details of her personal life.

Watson has a relatively private life for a celebrity.

While she is open about her work and the causes she cares about, she is notoriously private about other aspects of her life.

That hasn’t stopped fans from fabricating stories about the Harry Potter star.

The actor took to Twitter earlier this year to debunk rumors that she was engaged and retiring from acting.

While many news reports about Watson are positive, others are not.

Watson, strangely enough, is less bothered by the vitriol directed at her than by the suggestion that she is dull.

The activist told GQ that the worst thing anyone ever said about her was that she was “nice.”

“Will Self said I’d always be a nice, middle-class girl to him,” Watson said of Self’s New York Times profile on her. “To be honest, I’d rather someone just despise [me]and think I’m horribly boring and stuck up and I don’t deserve to be where I am and I’ve been really lucky and whatever else they want to say than say I was nice.”

Watson expressed her belief that nice was merely a euphemism for a less-than-ideal person or circumstance.

“I feel like you say it was nice when you go on a bad date with someone you don’t like,” she explained.

“I’d rather people liked me or didn’t like me than just be average.”

Watson went on to say that she didn’t think Self’s profile represented their conversation accurately.

The journalist portrayed her as a pod person, according to the actor.

In the end, she was dissatisfied with the author’s assessment of her.

