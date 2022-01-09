Emma Watson Reacts to ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Baby Picture Error: ‘I Was NOT This Cute’

‘I Was NOT This Cute,’ Emma Watson Says in Reaction to Baby Picture Error in ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

HBO Max aired a reunion special to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films.

The 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts has been met with both enthusiasm and controversy.

However, one thing that both the audience and the stars are laughing about is a photo of Emma Roberts that was accidentally included in the Harry Potter special in place of Emma Watson.

Many members of the Harry Potter cast returned to Hogwarts for HBO Max’s reunion special. Emma Watson was among them.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton, as well as a number of other supporting actors from the franchise, were in attendance.

Returning to Hogwarts allowed the group to reminisce about their time working on the films.

It also chronicled the main trio’s development, from the creation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

And, while reflecting on Watson’s career, the special featured a baby photo of her — but it wasn’t Watson’s photo that appeared on screen.

Despite the fact that the baby photo in the Harry Potter reunion special is labeled as Emma Watson, it is actually a photo of Emma Roberts that was mixed up in the mix.

Roberts is seen in the photo wearing Mickey Mouse ears while sitting at a table.

It’s a cute shot, but viewers with keen eyes noticed Watson wasn’t in it.

The internet was quick to point out the mistake, which was quickly corrected by the producers.

They promised to fix the mistake and thanked fans for pointing it out in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly:

“Way to go, Harry Potter fans! You caught us off guard with an editing error involving a mislabeled photograph.”

Soon, a new version will be available.”

Fortunately, editing shouldn’t be too difficult.

And the whole ordeal appears to amuse Watson and Roberts.

Emma Watson took to Instagram to respond to the news that Emma Roberts’ baby photo had made its way into the Harry Potter reunion special.

The actor reacted to the image in a hilarious and sweet way.

She wrote beneath the photo of Roberts, “I WASN’T THIS CUTE.”

She also included the hashtag and tagged the other Emma…

