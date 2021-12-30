Emma Watson Recalls Wanting to Leave the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise Midway Through: ‘I Felt ‘Lonely’ Amid the Fame,’ Emma Watson

Emma Watson revealed why she almost left the Harry Potter franchise after 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, Watson’s friend and eventual love interest, told ET Canada during a sneak peek of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

“That’s something I’ve never discussed with you.”

“I think I was scared,” Watson, 31, said of her second guessing continuing as muggle Hermione for the final four films.

I’m not sure if you’ve ever reached a point where you thought, ‘This is going to take forever now.'”

Daniel Radcliffe, who played wizard Harry Potter in all eight films, said the young cast never really discussed the franchise’s massive success as it happened.

“We never really discussed it.”

“I guess we were just going through it at our own pace,” the 32-year-old actor and his longtime friends explained during the special.

“At the time, we were kind of in the zone.”

It simply didn’t occur to us that we were all experiencing similar emotions.”

“The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way,” the Beauty and the Beast actress said, adding that she was “lonely” in her career at the time.

Watson’s account of set life was backed up by Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise and explained that she was often the only girl on set.

“I think people forget what she went through and how gracefully she handled it,” the 34-year-old English actor said.

“They had each other, Dan and Rupert.

I had my circle of friends, whereas Emma was not only younger, but also alone.”

Grint, 33, said he understood Watson’s point of view, explaining that he had wondered “what life would be like if I called it a day” on several occasions as they grew up in the spotlight.

Ultimately, the actress from The Perks of Being a Wallflower chose to stay and film the final four installments of the hit series — and she has no regrets.



