Emma Watson says she and Tom Felton “talk every week,” and she thinks the attention they’re getting is “sweet.”

Emma Watson and Tom Felton’talk every week,’ she says, and she thinks the fan craze is’sweet.’

One of the most magical revelations from the recent HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, was Emma Watson’s childhood crush on her co-star Tom Felton.

Despite their close relationship, the two British actors spoke about it, insisting that there was never anything romantic between them.

“We speak most weeks,” Watson, 31, says of Felton, according to British Vogue. The special aired on New Year’s Day, and Watson, 31, says of Felton, “We speak most weeks.”

Watson says of the public outcry over their relationship status, “We just think it’s sweet.”

During the special, Watson and Felton were both candid about their friendship.

“Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Felton admitted in an on-the-spot interview.

“I believe the truth is that Tom was the one with whom I could be most vulnerable,” Watson continued.

Watson insisted that the couple had never taken action based on their emotions.

“There has never, ever been a romantic relationship between us.”

We are totally committed to each other.

She ended by saying, “That’s all I have to say about it.”

Watson couldn’t stop gushing about the reunion in a new magazine interview.

Returning to the Potter sets after all these years was “like heaven,” she said.

“I’m just glad they’re still around,” she says, adding that most movie sets are demolished as soon as a scene is completed.

“I’m glad they’re still around for people like me to enjoy.”

The set designer, Stuart Craig, is a mastermind.

He did a fantastic job.”

Watson’s “most emotional” moment of the reunion was Rupert Grint telling her he loved her.

“Rupert is serious when he says something.”

“I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he chose to be so publicly,” she says of her co-star.

“How reflective Dan [Radcliffe] had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl really touched me.”

She claims that the three main co-stars “speak individually” and don’t communicate via text.

“Rupert sends me [his daughter’s]pictures on Wednesday.”

