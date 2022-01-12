Emma Watson says she and Tom Felton ‘talk most weeks,’ and she thinks the fanfare surrounding them is’sweet.’

Emma Watson and Tom Felton ‘talk most weeks,’ and they think the fan craze is’sweet.’

The childhood crush Emma Watson had on her co-star, Tom Felton, was one of the most magical revelations from the recent HBO Max reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Despite their close relationship, the two British actors insisted that nothing romantic ever happened between them.

“We speak most weeks,” Watson, 31, says of Felton in an interview with British Vogue shortly after the special aired on New Year’s Day.

“We just think it’s sweet,” Watson says of the fan craze over the couple’s relationship status.

Watson and Felton were both candid about their friendship during the special.

In an off-the-cuff interview, Felton admitted, “Emma and I have always loved each other, really.”

“I think the truth was Tom was the one with whom I could be more vulnerable,” Watson continued.

When asked if the two had ever acted on their feelings, Watson said no.

“With us, nothing romantic has ever happened.

We adore each other.

“That’s all I have to say on the subject,” she said.

British Vogue (@britishvogue) shared this post.

In her new magazine interview, Watson couldn’t help but gush about the reunion.

She said it was “like heaven” to be back on the Potter sets after all these years.

“I’m just glad they’re still around because most film sets are demolished as soon as a scene is completed,” she says.

“I’m so glad they’re still around for people to enjoy, including myself.”

Stuart Craig, the set designer, is a genius.

“What he did was flawless.”

For Watson, the “most emotional” part of the reunion was when Rupert Grint told her he loved her.

“When Rupert says something, he means it.”

She says of her co-star, “I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he chose to be so publicly.”

“Similarly, Dan [Radcliffe]’s reflections over the years on how different it had been for me as a girl really touched me.”

She says the three main co-stars “speak individually” and don’t text much.

“On Wednesday, Rupert sends me photos of [his daughter].”

