At one point, Emma Watson slapped a guy she was dating.

At one point in her life, Emma Watson slapped a man she was dating.

Dating is, for the most part, a challenge.

It is not always easy to find someone to whom you are attracted and feel a sense of connection.

However, if you’re Emma Watson, you’ll have to consider an additional layer of complications.

Because of the Harry Potter films, Watson has been ridiculously famous since the age of nine.

Even years after the film franchise ended, the Brit has one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

Given her wealth and celebrity, some may wonder how Watson weeds out people who are more interested in her public persona than in her.

She is unlikely to use dating apps or go on blind dates, unlike other people her age.

So, how does she go about looking for potential partners?

In an interview with GQ, Watson revealed that she finds partners in the same way that many non-famous people do.

Her previous boyfriends were introduced to her at Brown University or through a mutual friend.

Watson explained, “The people I’ve dated have usually been friends of friends or people I’ve been in a class with.”

“It’s someone I’ve met on a level playing field, so the celebrity factor isn’t a factor.”

Watson has had a lot of good dates and a lot of bad ones.

One in particular, the Little Women alum recalls, involved a man who made rude and fatphobic remarks.

“The worst date I’ve ever been on was with a guy who said he couldn’t be friends with fat people or anyone who was unattractive,” Watson continued. “I realized pretty quickly that he was a nut and I had to get out as soon as possible.”

“The worst men are the ones who ask, ‘Are you the girl from Harry Potter?'” says one woman.

Watson has had her share of less-than-ideal experiences as well.

At one point in her life, the Noah actor admitted to hitting a man she was dating.

However, she quickly expressed regret for her actions.

“I have slapped somebody,” Watson admitted.

“It was when I was a small child.”

It’s not something I’ll repeat.

Accept my sincere apologies.”

