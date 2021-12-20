Emma Watson Tears Up Reuniting With Co-Stars in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” Trailer

Emma Watson’s reunion was filled with emotion.

Fans will see the 31-year-old actress tear up as she reunites with her co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, at the Warner Bros. studio in the latest trailer for HBO Max’sHarry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

“It feels like no time has passed — and a lot of time has passed,” Watson says, later adding, “There’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer when things get really dark, and times get really hard.”

“We’ll always have a strong bond,” Grint says, holding Watson’s hand.

“We’re like brothers and sisters.”

We’ll be in each other’s lives forever.”

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch are among the other stars from the eight-film series who appear in the special.

David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates are among the filmmakers who have worked on this film.

Bonham Carter tells Radcliffe that her favorite scene from the franchise is from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where she “had to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Belletrix” as they break into Gringotts.

To Radcliffe’s delight, she reveals that she still has the teeth before putting them in.

Furthermore, Fiennes reveals that his sister and her Harry Potter-aged children were the ones who persuaded him to play Voldemort.

The culmination of a 20-year journey.

ReturnToHogwarts is streaming on HBO Max on New Year’s Day to celebrate Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary. pic.twitter.comuSgws4tdOs

On HBO Max, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on New Year’s Day.

