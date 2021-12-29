Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Other ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Recall ‘Awkward’ On-Set Crushes in HBO Max Special:

Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Other ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Recall Their ‘Awkward’ On-Set Crushes in HBO Max Special:

During the Harry Potter cast’s 20th anniversary reunion, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and others spilled their biggest on-set secrets, including who they were crushing on.

Fans have speculated for years whether the Little Women actress, 31, and Felton, 34, had more than just a friendship.

The twosome got real about their feelings for each other as young stars while reflecting on their time filming Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

In a clip from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premieres on HBO Max on Saturday, January 1, the British actor gushed, “Emma and I have always loved each other, really.”

Watson, on the other hand, was able to pinpoint the exact moment she realized Felton was unique.

“I walked into the tutoring room.

“The assignment was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl on a skateboard wearing a backward cap,” she explained.

“I just fell in love with him, and I don’t know how to say it.”

… I believe the truth was that Tom was the person with whom I could be most vulnerable.”

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet,” the Beauty and the Beast actress continued.

It had been the number one.

a.

It was an especially exciting day if his number was on the call sheet.”

Watson felt like Felton treated her like a “little sister” because they are a few years apart in age, and that they formed a strong bond during filming.

“Nothing romantically has ever happened with us,” she clarified, blushing as she denied the romance rumors.

“We simply adore each other.”

I’m sorry, but that’s all I have to say on the subject.”

Despite the fact that both have stated that their relationship has always been strictly platonic, longtime Harry Potter fans have been shipping them as a couple.

Rupert Grint, the duo’s costar, picked up on it as well.

In November 2019, the 33-year-old actor teased Entertainment Tonight, saying, “There was always something.”

“There was a sliver of a spark there.”

It had been…

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Harry Potter’ Cast Remember Their ‘Awkward’ On-Set Crushes in HBO Max Special: Emma Watson, Tom Felton and More