Emme and Maximilian Lopez, Jennifer Lopez’s teen twins, describe how they’re navigating their mother’s celebrity: ‘It’s crazy.’

Jennifer Lopez’s 13-year-old twins have conflicting feelings about their famous mother.

On Wednesday, February 9, the singer, 52, told Ellen DeGeneres about her daughter Emme and son Maximilian, “They love it and they don’t.”

“I believe they are incredibly proud of me and adore me.”

“I adore them,” said the Marry Me star.

“We’re super, super close as a group of three.”

But it’s a fact that everyone knows who their mother is.

They’re dealing with it.

They’re now teenagers.”

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the New York native stated that her children’s “friends know things,” adding, “There’s so much on the internet… so it’s crazy.”

You have no choice but to love each other through it.

And that’s the only thing I’ve tried with them.”

In February 2008, the actress and her then-husband Marc Anthony welcomed their teenagers, three years before the couple divorced.

Emme and Maximilian no longer think their mother is cool now that they’re approaching their 14th birthday.

“I’m a very affectionate mom,” DeGeneres, 64, told the World of Dance judge.

“I like to give them lots of hugs and kisses, and I’m always talking sweet to them.”

‘Mom, no,’ they say now.

‘Don’t get out of the car at school,’ or something along those lines.

“It’s causing me a lot of pain!”

The Maid in Manhattan actress referred to her kids as “little adults” earlier this month, telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that they “have their own lives… and their own ideas about the world.”

“They love to kind of, like, show you that they know things,” the “On the Floor” singer explained.

I feel like they teach me a lot.

They keep me up to date on what’s going on in the world and what kids are thinking.

It’s not the same.

It’s a new world!”

During her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Grammy nominee also talked about her relationship with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

“We have [Valentine’s Day] plans,” she gushed at the time, describing herself as “very” romantic.

The Gigli co-stars first became romantically linked in 2002, but their engagement was called off two years later.

After Lopez’s four-year relationship with MLB pitcher Alex Rodriguez ended last year, the two reconciled.

Affleck is an actor.

