Queen Elizabeth sends an ’emotional’ Christmas message to the British people in which she pays tribute to her ‘beloved’ Philip.

Queen Elizabeth sends the British people an ’emotional’ Christmas message in which she pays tribute to her ‘beloved’ Philip.

THE Queen’s Christmas Day speech, which aired at 3 p.m., lamented the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

The monarch expressed her regret for missing Prince Philip’s “mischievous twinkle” and “familiar laugh” in her Christmas Day message.

In a deeply personal message, she said she was “proud beyond words” of his achievements and recalled his sense of humour.

Despite not being able to spend Christmas with his family, the monarch stated that “we all felt his presence” and that he wished them all a happy holiday.

In addition to the televised address, the Queen made other touching tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her dress was pinned with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she had worn on her honeymoon in 1947 and at their 60th wedding anniversary.

Her Majesty ended her speech by mentioning both her Christian faith and the timeless message of Christmas.

“It’s the simplicity of the Christmas story, simple events that formed the beginning of Jesus’ life – a man whose teachings have been passed down from generation to generation and have been the bedrock of my faith,” says the author.

“His birth marked the beginning of a new era.

“All the years’ hopes and fears are met in thee tonight,” the carol says, “and I wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

