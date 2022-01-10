Emotional Tributes to Bob Saget from Lori Loughlin and her ‘Full House’ Co-Stars

In Emotional Tributes, Lori Loughlin and Her ‘Full House’ Co-Stars Remember Bob Saget

Following the late comedian’s untimely death on Sunday at the age of 65, Bob Saget’s on-screen family is sharing their love and memories of him.

Many of his former Full House and Fuller House co-stars and long-time friends took to social media in the aftermath of the comedian and sitcom star’s death to express their shock and heartbreak at the tragic circumstances.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Lori Loughlin, who played Rebecca “Aunt Becky” Donaldson in both Full House and Fuller House, told ET.

“Bob was more than my friend; he was my family,” Loughlin said of her late co-star.

Thank you for providing us with a lifetime of happy memories and laughter.

Bobby, I adore you.”

“I am broken,” said John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, Danny Tanner’s brother-in-law on the hit sitcom.

I’m devastated.

“I’m in a state of complete and total shock.”

“I’ll never have another friend like him,” Stamos continued, “and I adore you, Bobby.”

I’m completely shattered.

On Instagram, Dave Coulier, who played Danny Tanner’s childhood best friend Joey Gladstone on the show, shared a photo of himself and Saget hand-in-hand on the red carpet at a charity gala several years ago.

“I’m not going to let go, brother.”

Coulier captioned the photo, “Love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny’s eldest daughter, DJ, tweeted, “I don’t know what to say.

“I’m speechless.”

“Bob was one of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever met,” she said.

“I was in love with him.”

She later added more pictures of Saget to her Instagram account, writing, “I love you sooooo much.”

I don’t want to leave.

“35 years was insufficient.”

