‘Emotionally packed with a great melody,’ says Reba McEntire of what she looks for in a hit song.

‘Emotionally Packed With a Great Melody,’ says Reba McEntire about what she looks for in a hit song.

Reba McEntire is a Grammy-winning country music superstar who has sold over 50 million albums around the world.

But, at this point, she prefers not to write her own songs and has developed a formula for finding the right song.

What’s the secret to McEntire’s success?

In an interview with Larry King for CNN’s Larry King Live in 2005, McEntire admitted that she used to write songs but that she no longer did so.

When King was asked why she doesn’t think she’s the best at songwriting, she politely replied that she doesn’t think she is.

“Oh, yes, a lot of people do.

She explained, “It’s like if I could sew, I would.”

“Or, if I could — instead of going to a restaurant, why don’t you stay at home and make a pie instead of going out and ordering one?”

Despite the fact that the country music legend does not appear to enjoy writing lyrics, she enjoys being a part of the show.

“I’m a demo junkie.

She continued, “I like to hear the finished product.”

“It’s as if I’m listening to… a story.”

I just like to listen if you’re going to sit here and tell me a story.

I’m not going to make stuff up.”

As a result, McEntire seeks out songs written by others that speak to her.

Instead of writing songs, McEntire takes pitches for them or covers them, such as “Fancy.”

She also revealed to King that she has a winning formula that she has never failed to follow.

“I don’t make mistakes very often,” the multi-talented singer reassured him.

“However, a good song must have a wonderful melody and lyrics that speak to my heart.”

Now, even if it’s just a little toe-tapper, it’s got to make me feel good in some way, or I won’t be able to make you feel good when I sing it.”

“But I think a song that is really emotionally packed, with a great melody that will just soar, that is the keeper,” she concluded.

“I get a lot of song pitches,” McEntire said when King asked if she gets a lot of them.

Thank goodness,” she said, adding that many songwriters send their work to recording artists in the hopes of being published.

Just because McEntire has a successful formula…

